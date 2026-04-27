Gretna, Northside and Patrick Henry hold signing days

Dreams turned to reality on Monday for Gretna, Northside and Patrick Henry High School student-athletes as they officially put pen to paper, signifying their college commitments.
Gretna featured six different student-athletes committing to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
They are as follows:
Football:
Khalil Waller - Averett University
Jayden Smith - Hampden-Sydney College
RayShaun Logan - Ferrum College
Men’s Basketball:
Tristan Tanks Jr. - Averett University
Women’s Basketball:
Chinara Miller - Patrick Henry Community College
Volleyball
Anayia Irvine - Rockingham Community College
Northside has eight students officially commit. They are as follows:
Cheer:
Lynnzie Palmer - Roanoke College
Baseball:
Mason Stanley - Roanoke College
Evan Bruce - Hampden-Sydney College
Football:
Jaiden Bryant - SVU
Iziaha Logan - SVU
Track and Field:
Parker Addison - Radford University
Octavian Preston-Hairston - Emory and Henry University
Wrestling:
Noah Spangler - Ferrum College
Patrick Henry had the biggest group of athletes of the day, with 21 signing their commitments.
Football:
George Casteel - Roanoke College
Josiah Fleming - WV State University
Donovan Burwell - Averett University
Jamier Greenway - Averett University
Daz Copney - Averett University
Randall Hustead - Shenandoah University
Track:
Alex Thacker - Virginia Wesleyan University
Ayden Thacker - Virginia Wesleyan University
Tomashaniq Phillips - Viginia Military Institute
Natalia Andrews - Lynchburg University
Niav Murphy - University of Vermont
Jaheim Barnes - Roberts Wesleyan University
Wrestling:
Teegen Bowen - Bethany College
Girls Tennis:
Ana Maria Rincon - Wofford College
Swimming:
Lily Ward - University of Mary Washington
Softball:
Arianna Williams - Bluefield State University
Volleyball:
Angela McKenzie - Marymount University
Boys’ Soccer:
Hudson Snyder - Hampden-Sydney College
Camden Taylor – Guilford College
Gatori Nsabimana – Hampden-Sydney College
Basketball:
Dariyon Williams – Bluefield University