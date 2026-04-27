Gretna, Northside and Patrick Henry hold signing days

Dreams turned to reality on Monday for Gretna, Northside and Patrick Henry High School student-athletes as they officially put pen to paper, signifying their college commitments.

Gretna featured six different student-athletes committing to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

They are as follows:

Football:

Khalil Waller - Averett University

Jayden Smith - Hampden-Sydney College

RayShaun Logan - Ferrum College

Men’s Basketball:

Tristan Tanks Jr. - Averett University

Women’s Basketball:

Chinara Miller - Patrick Henry Community College

Volleyball

Anayia Irvine - Rockingham Community College

Northside has eight students officially commit. They are as follows:

Cheer:

Lynnzie Palmer - Roanoke College

Baseball:

Mason Stanley - Roanoke College

Evan Bruce - Hampden-Sydney College

Football:

Jaiden Bryant - SVU

Iziaha Logan - SVU

Track and Field:

Parker Addison - Radford University

Octavian Preston-Hairston - Emory and Henry University

Wrestling:

Noah Spangler - Ferrum College

Patrick Henry had the biggest group of athletes of the day, with 21 signing their commitments.

Football:

George Casteel - Roanoke College

Josiah Fleming - WV State University

Donovan Burwell - Averett University

Jamier Greenway - Averett University

Daz Copney - Averett University

Randall Hustead - Shenandoah University

Track:

Alex Thacker - Virginia Wesleyan University

Ayden Thacker - Virginia Wesleyan University

Tomashaniq Phillips - Viginia Military Institute

Natalia Andrews - Lynchburg University

Niav Murphy - University of Vermont

Jaheim Barnes - Roberts Wesleyan University

Wrestling:

Teegen Bowen - Bethany College

Girls Tennis:

Ana Maria Rincon - Wofford College

Swimming:

Lily Ward - University of Mary Washington

Softball:

Arianna Williams - Bluefield State University

Volleyball:

Angela McKenzie - Marymount University

Boys’ Soccer:

Hudson Snyder - Hampden-Sydney College

Camden Taylor – Guilford College

Gatori Nsabimana – Hampden-Sydney College

Basketball:

Dariyon Williams – Bluefield University