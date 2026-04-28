Corrigan, Freeman depart Ferrum athletics

Two head coaches have decided to step away from Ferrum Athletics in the past week, including Head Men’s basketball Coach Patrick Corrigan and Head softball coach Josh Freeman.

Corrigan led the Panthers to a 59-48 record over the span of four seasons, all while posting three straight 16+ win seasons. Corrigan was named Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year in Ferrum’s first year in the league. He has since accepted a job at the University of West Florida.

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Freeman was at the helm of the Panthers 10-34 season in 2025 and went 33-87 overall as head coach.