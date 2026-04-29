Floyd County High School holds signing day

Floyd County High School recognized seven seniors on Tuesday who have worked hard and will now take their talents to the college level.

Three standout softball players that spent all four years on the diamond. Emma Biesterveld will play at Bridgewater College, Ava Dejesus is heading to Emory and Henry while Kyra Vaughn is heading to Stevenson University.

From the golf program, two state champions are moving on. Isaiah Cantrell is heading to nearby Radford University and Peyton Mason is heading to Roanoke college.

Phillip Morris will throw shot put and discus for the Maroons track and field program.

Sam Phillips, the All-District and All-Region football player will play at Roanoke College. He was also an All-State indoor track star as well.