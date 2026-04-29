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Sports

Roanoke women’s lacrosse thumps Bridgewater, advances to ODAC semis

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Roanoke women's lacrosse. (WSLS)

The Roanoke Maroons advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals with a win over Bridgewater on Tuesday, 22-7.

Roanoke jumped out to a big lead, leading 6-1 after the first quarter and extending the lead to 11-3 at the half. The Maroons scored at least four goals in every period, including seven in the third.

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Maddie McDonald paved the way for the Maroons with seven points, all of them coming off goals. The junior becomes the first player since 2011 to surpass 80 goals in a season. 

Maddi Barnhorst was strong in net, making six saves.

The Maroons advance to the ODAC semifinals where they will face No. 2 Randolph-Macon on Friday at 4 p.m.

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