Lawal, Onyenso receive invites to NBA Draft Combine

Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal (1) calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two rising college basketball standouts, Tobi Lawal and Ugonna Onyenso, have earned invitations to the NBA Draft Combine, signaling growing professional interest ahead of this year’s draft.

The NBA announced its list of invitees this week, featuring many of the top prospects in college basketball and international play. Lawal and Onyenso are among the players who will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA executives, scouts and coaches at the annual event in Chicago.

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Lawal was a versatile forward while at Virginia Tech, building on a strong prior campaign in which he averaged about 12 points and seven rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season. Throughout the 2025-26 season, he continued to emerge as a key contributor, highlighted by multiple standout performances, including a 22-point, 11-rebound effort against Notre Dame and several 17-plus point outings in ACC play. Known for his athleticism and defensive versatility, Lawal has drawn attention for his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Onyenso, a 7-foot center for the Virginia Cavaliers, has built his reputation as one of the premier rim protectors in college basketball. During the 2025-26 season, he earned All-Defensive Team honors in the ACC, anchoring Virginia’s interior defense with his size and shot-blocking presence. Earlier in his college career, he averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game at Kentucky, showcasing the defensive skill set that has translated to his current role.

The NBA Draft Combine serves as a critical evaluation period, with players participating in measurements, interviews, athletic testing and five-on-five scrimmages. Performances at the combine often impact draft positioning, giving both Lawal and Onyenso a chance to further elevate their profiles.

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled for later this summer, with both players now firmly in the conversation as potential selections.