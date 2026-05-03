Roanoke’s Tournament run ends as top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan pulls away late

Top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan ended Roanoke’s postseason run Sunday, breaking open a scoreless game midway through the fifth inning and securing a 4-0 victory in the ODAC softball tournament.

The game remained tied through four innings before Virginia Wesleyan, who entered the game 41-0, pushed across three runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth to eliminate Roanoke from the ODAC tournament.

Roanoke pitcher Baylee Compton held the undefeated Marlins in check early, tossing a complete game and keeping the contest scoreless into the middle innings.

Virginia Wesleyan’s Emma Adams turned in a dominant performance in the circle, allowing just three hits over seven innings without issuing a walk while striking out two.

The loss ends the season for Roanoke (22-20), which had built momentum entering Sunday after winning 12 of its final 19 games. The Maroons advanced in the tournament with victories over Guilford and Lynchburg a day earlier.