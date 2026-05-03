Wolves say Edwards is questionable for Game 1 despite knee injury
Associated Press
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Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grabs his knee after an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
SAN ANTONIO – Anthony Edwards might be back for Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, barely a week after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury.