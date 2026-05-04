Detroit Pistons announce extension with coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Associated Press
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Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, as he leaves late in the fourth quarter of a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Tuesday, May 2, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit lost in the first round a year ago. This season, the Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 60-22 and on Sunday defeated Orlando 116-94 to close out a playoff series victory for the first time since 2008.
In the fall of 2024, Bickerstaff took over a Pistons franchise that had posted the NBA's worst record in each of the previous two seasons, including a 14-68 record in 2023-24.
Before Bickerstaff arrived, Detroit finished with the worst record in the NBA in consecutive seasons.
Detroit opens a second-round playoff series at home on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers — a team Bickerstaff coached from the end of the 2019-2020 season through the 2023-24 campaign.