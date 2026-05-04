Detroit Pistons announce extension with coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, as he leaves late in the fourth quarter of a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Tuesday, May 2, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed to a contract extension on the heels of Detroit's first-round playoff series victory over the Orlando Magic.

Details regarding the value and length of the extension were not released by the Pistons when they announced the deal on Monday.

Recommended Videos

The Pistons have gone 104-60 in regular-season games under Bickerstaff and made two playoff appearances since he took over for Monty Williams at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Detroit lost in the first round a year ago. This season, the Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 60-22 and on Sunday defeated Orlando 116-94 to close out a playoff series victory for the first time since 2008.

In the fall of 2024, Bickerstaff took over a Pistons franchise that had posted the NBA's worst record in each of the previous two seasons, including a 14-68 record in 2023-24.

Before Bickerstaff arrived, Detroit finished with the worst record in the NBA in consecutive seasons.

Detroit opens a second-round playoff series at home on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers — a team Bickerstaff coached from the end of the 2019-2020 season through the 2023-24 campaign.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba