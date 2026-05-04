W&L men’s and women’s lacrosse bring home ODAC titles

Top-seeded Washington and Lee continued its dominance of the ODAC on Sunday, sweeping both the men’s and women’s lacrosse championships in convincing fashion.

The Generals men’s team captured its second straight ODAC title and 14th overall, rolling past Lynchburg 18-8 in the championship game at Wilson Field. Washington and Lee seized control early, building a 7-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

A balanced offensive effort powered the Generals, with multiple players scoring at least two goals in the decisive victory. The win secured back-to-back conference crowns and reinforced Washington and Lee’s position atop the league after also claiming the regular-season title.

On the women’s side, the Generals extended one of the most remarkable streaks in Division III lacrosse history, edging Randolph-Macon 8-6 to claim their 16th consecutive ODAC championship.

Washington and Lee broke a 6-6 tie midway through the fourth quarter when Lara Baki converted a free-position opportunity, and Hannah Van Son added an insurance goal in the final minutes to seal the victory.

The tightly contested game featured multiple momentum swings, with both teams tied at halftime and again entering the final period. The Generals’ defense held firm late, limiting Randolph-Macon’s chances down the stretch.

The title marked the program’s 26th ODAC championship overall and its 16th straight, continuing a run of conference dominance that spans more than a decade.