Carroll Co. grad, Furman standout Alyssa Ervin hosts first ever hoops camp

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Carroll County basketball standout Alyssa Ervin returned to the Roanoke Valley to host an elite girls basketball camp, giving young athletes an opportunity to sharpen their skills while learning from one of the region’s most accomplished players.

A two-time Virginia state player of the year and two-time state champion, Ervin worked with campers on shooting, ball handling and overall fundamentals while also sharing lessons from her basketball journey.

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After beginning her collegiate career at Elon University, Ervin transferred to Furman University, where she is coming off a breakout sophomore season. She averaged 14 points and three rebounds per game while emerging as one of the top players in the Southern Conference.

Ervin said she wanted the camp to be about more than basketball, encouraging young players to stay confident and persevere through challenges.

“I just wanted to let them know that it’s always possible,” Ervin said. “People are going to tell you it’s not, but just keep trying every day and do your best. Don’t let people take the joy away from you in the game. I had that happen, and it was hard to fight back from it, but I’m back to playing the game that I love.”

Throughout the camp, Ervin emphasized positivity, resilience and self-belief while interacting with campers during drills and instructional sessions.

Ervin said she hopes to continue hosting the camp each summer as a way to give back to her hometown community and inspire the next generation of girls basketball players.