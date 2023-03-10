42º

Carroll County girls win back-to-back state championships

Ervin, Hagee and Alley combine for 63 points

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

RICHMOND, Va. – The VHSL Basketball State Championships continued on Friday with Class 3 action. On the girls side, the Carroll County girls defeated Brentsville District 78-41. The Cavaliers are now back-to-back Class 3 champions.

Carroll County started the game on a 7-0 run knocking down shots and playing harassing defense. While the Tigers put up comeback effort early, the Cavaliers outscored their opponents 21-2 in the second quarter to hold a 46-20 halftime advantage.

Alyssa Ervin scored 20 first half points and had 7 steals before finishing with 29 points, 8 rebounds. Jaelyn Hagee scored 19 points and reached 1,000 career points. Lauren Alley posted a double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds.

As a team, the Cavaliers forced 21 turnovers and turned it into 33 points.

