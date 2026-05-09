Jazzy Francik pitches Florida State to 20th ACC softball title, 2-1 over Virginia Tech

Jazzy Francik allowed one run in six total innings in the circle, Kennedy Harp accounted for both Florida State runs and the top-seeded Seminoles defeated third-seeded Virginia Tech 2-1 on Saturday to win the ACC Softball Championship for the 20th time.

In the Florida State half of the second inning, Harp drove in one run with a double and scored the other on a passed ball. The Seminoles managed only two hits the rest of the game.

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Francik allowed an unearned run in the first inning and was removed with two outs and the bases empty in the fifth inning. Ashtyn Danley finished the fifth inning in the circle.

Virginia Tech threatened in the sixth against Danley, who had runners on first and third with two out. Francik reentered and walked the first batter to load the bases. She then coaxed Rachel Castine into a soft, looping fly to the shortstop for the third out.

Francik allowed three hits, struck out six and walked two. She improved to 22-2 with a 1.75 ERA.

Emma Mazzarone (16-5) allowed both Florida State runs, one earned. She walked four and struck out four in two-plus innings.

Florida State (49-8) last won the conference tournament in 2023. Virginia Tech (46-10) has won it twice, in 2007 and 2008.

As both teams anticipate bids to the NCAA softball tournament, they have contrasting histories. Florida State has played in the tournament 37 previous times and reached the Women’s College World Series 12 times, winning the national championship in 2018. Virginia Tech has played in the tournament 14 previous times and reached the WCWS once, in 2008.