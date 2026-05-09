Salem’s Cole returns for second annual youth football camp

SALEM, Va. – Dozens of young athletes gathered at Salem Stadium on Saturday for the second annual Chris Cole Youth Football camp hosted by the Salem alum. The event gave children ages 7-13 an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from one of the nation’s top linebackers.

Cole, a former Salem High School standout now playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, spent the day working with campers on drills, technique and leadership while emphasizing the importance of character and community involvement.

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“Football gave me the platform to be able to do this,” Cole said. “I just want the kids to know it’s bigger than football. You can be a better person, hold yourself accountable and always give back to your community because this community shaped me into who I am today.”

Campers rotated through stations focused on tackling fundamentals, footwork and conditioning while also receiving instruction from coaches and volunteers assisting throughout the event.

Cole said returning home to host the camp is meaningful because of the support he received growing up in Salem, and he hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes both on and off the field.

During the 2025 season, Cole led Georgia with 4.5 sacks as the Bulldogs advanced to another College Football Playoff quarterfinal appearance.

During the holiday season, Cole returned home to deliver gifts to children at the Carilion Children’s Hospital, further highlighting the commitment and drive behind the Chris Cole Foundation.