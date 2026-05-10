Lynchburg notches gutsy win over Grove City with late rally in tournament thriller

Riley Hastings scored the tying goal with 2:55 remaining and assisted on Spencer Vandenberg’s go-ahead score 45 seconds later as the University of Lynchburg rallied past Grove City 16-15 on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament.

The victory sends Lynchburg to the third round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Hastings and Vandenberg each scored four goals for the Hornets (17-3), who erased a one-goal deficit in the final three minutes at Shellenberger Field. Hastings also added three assists, while Finn Schmidt and Kolbe Haug each scored twice.

The teams traded momentum throughout the afternoon and were tied 4-4 after the first quarter and 8-8 at halftime. Lynchburg led 11-10 late in the third quarter before Grove City scored in the final seconds of the period to even the score again.

Grove City (14-8) regained the lead at 15-14 on Breck Peacock’s goal with 3:20 left in regulation, but Hastings answered 25 seconds later to tie the game before setting up Vandenberg for the eventual winner.

Lynchburg outshot Grove City 41-40 and held a 36-33 edge in ground balls.

The Hornets advance to face York in the NCAA tournament’s third round Sunday at 3 p.m.