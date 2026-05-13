High School | PH boys soccer tops Salem, North Cross lax programs advance to semis

ROANOKE, Va. – In high school action Tuesday night, Patrick Henry earned a narrow 1-0 win over Salem on Senior Night. Both teams fought hard as the game remained scoreless until the second half.

That’s when Will Fowler scored on a breakaway opportunity to score the games lone goal.

In the VISAA, the North Cross girls defeated Walsingham Academy, 7-0 in the state quarterfinals. The Raiders moved to 19-0 as they advanced to the semifinals.

In the VISAA lacrosse tournaments, North Cross boys defeated Trinity at Meadow View, 21-8. The Raiders girls program defeated Fredericksburg Academy, 21-4. Both programs are the top seeds in the VISAA DII brackets as they advance to host semifinals games.