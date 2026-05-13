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Swiatek steamrolls Pegula to reach Italian Open semifinals

Associated Press

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Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after wining a point during the quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, waits for start of the quarter-final match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after wining a point during the quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME – Three-time champion Iga Swiatek crushed Jessica Pegula of the United States in straight sets on Wednesday to advance to the Italian Open semifinals.

Swiatek was ranked fourth, one place above Pegula. But the difference seemed vast as the Polish player took just 67 minutes to win 6-1, 6-2.

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Swiatek’s impressive form bodes well for the upcoming French Open, which she has won four times.

She will next face either Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina, who are both also former Rome champions.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 19-year-old Rafael Jodar of Spain was playing Luciano Darderi of Italy later. The winner will face either Casper Ruud or Karen Khachanov in the final four.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.