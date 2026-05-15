NCAA Softball Tournament |Virginia Tech blanks South Alabama, 6-0

Virginia Tech catcher Zoe Yaeger (15), left, celebrates a home run against South Alabama during an NCAA regional softball game on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Virginia Tech opened NCAA Tournament play in dominant fashion Friday, defeating South Alabama 6-0 at Tiger Park behind a combined shutout effort and timely power hitting.

The Hokies improved to 47-10 on the season while South Alabama ended its year at 32-26.

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Virginia Tech broke through in the third inning when Kylie Aldridge launched a grand slam to give the Hokies a 4-0 advantage. The long ball capped the game’s decisive rally and highlighted a four-RBI day for Aldridge, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Hokies added to the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Zoe Yaeger, extending the margin to 6-0.

Virginia Tech managed six hits in the victory, with Yaeger finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jordan Lynch, Aldridge, Rachel Castine and Annika Rohs each added hits for the Hokies.

In the circle, Bree Carrico earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings. Carrico allowed two hits while striking out three and walking two to improve to 15-1 on the season.

Avery Layton closed out the final three innings to secure her second save of the year. Layton surrendered two hits and struck out four as the Hokies completed the shutout.

South Alabama collected four hits but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Presley Lively led the Jaguars with a 2-for-3 performance, while Kara Wine and Lillie Stagner each recorded doubles.

RyIey Harrison took the loss for South Alabama after allowing six runs — two earned — over six innings. Harrison struck out six and walked one.

Virginia Tech’s defense also played a clean game, committing no errors while South Alabama committed two miscues in the field.

The Hokies won their seventh consecutive tournament opening game and advances further into the Baton Rouge Regional winners bracket where they will play LSU or Akron on Saturday.