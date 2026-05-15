North Cross lax, girls soccer advance to state finals

ROANOKE, Va. – The campus at North Cross school was busy Thursday evening as multiple sports programs battled in state semifinals.

On the lacrosse field, the girls program defeated Nansemond-Suffolk 20-10 and will play for a state championship on Saturday at home against The Covenant School at 4:30 p.m.

The boys lacrosse program, steeped in tradition and history, will also play for state title gold after defeated Norfolk Christian, 19-5. The Raiders have won four of the last five VISAA Division II state championships and will be hosting Nansemond-Suffolk Saturday at 2 p.m. for the right to win another.

Also playing for their first ever state championship on Saturday will be the girls soccer program. Their undefeated season continues, now 20-0, after a 3-0 victory over Hampton Roads Academy. Aljejandra Trullols scored two first half points as the Raiders didn’t allow a single shot on-goal. The team will now travel to Norfolk Christian Saturday to play Highland in the state final.

On the tennis court, the North Cross boys team defeated Seton School 5-0 and will have a chance to win a team title on Saturday when it hosts Hampton Roads Saturday at 2 p.m.