Lynchburg wins NCAA Tournament opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg opened the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament regional round with a commanding 9-1 victory over Penn State Behrend on Friday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium.

After two scoreless innings, the Hornets broke through in the third inning. Benton Jones drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third base, and scored on a double to left-center field by Joe Munitz. Sean Pokorak followed with an RBI single through the right side to push the lead to 2-0.

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Penn State Behrend answered in the fourth inning when Adam Cooper delivered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1. Lynchburg responded decisively in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to seize control.

Jones opened the inning with a triple to right field before Munitz added a two-run single up the middle, scoring both Jones and Jack Pokorak. Later in the inning, Kyle Flora was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run, and Kyle Moshier lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 6-1.

The Hornets added three more runs in the eighth inning. Quinn Madden singled before Munitz laid down a bunt single. Madden later scored on a wild pitch, and Flora followed with an RBI double to left field that brought home Munitz. Moshier capped the scoring with another sacrifice fly for the final 9-1 margin.

Lynchburg finished with 11 hits and drew 10 walks in the victory. Munitz paced the offense with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jones added two hits, including a triple, and stole two bases, while Sean Pokorak collected two hits and an RBI. Flora drove in two runs and Madden scored twice.

On the mound, Tyler Kaltreider earned the win after allowing one run on five hits across seven innings while striking out seven. Trent Judd and Davis Watson each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Lynchburg advances to face Maryville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Maryville earned a 13-inning comeback victory over Christopher Newport earlier Friday. The winner of Saturday’s matchup advances to championship Sunday, while the loser will face the winner of the Penn State Behrend-Christopher Newport elimination game later Saturday evening.