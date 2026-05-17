Lynchburg baseball routs Maryville

Lynchburg pounded out 23 hits and cruised to an 18-1 victory over Maryville on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hornets scored four runs in the first inning and broke the game open with a seven-run third, improving to 38-6-1 with their most productive offensive performance of the season.

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Kyle Flora went 4 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs to lead Lynchburg at the plate. Jack Pokorak added three hits and four RBIs, while Sean Pokorak finished with three hits, including a two-run triple, and scored four runs.

Lynchburg built an 11-0 lead through three innings after sending 11 batters to the plate in the third. Sean Pokorak highlighted the inning with a two-run triple before Flora added an RBI triple later in the frame.

Brandon Garcia, Quinn Madden and Kyle Moshier each recorded three hits for the Hornets. Moshier drove in two runs, and Madden added an RBI.

Flora capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Logan Tapman earned the win after throwing a complete game. The right-hander allowed one run on eight hits and struck out four.

Maryville scored its lone run in the fourth inning.

The Hornets finished with eight extra-base hits and scored in six different innings in the rout.