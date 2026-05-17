North Cross boys lacrosse wins state title, girls lacrosse falls short of championship

North Cross boys and girls lacrosse both played home championship games on Saturday, but it was only the boys program who walked away with a championship.

The day began with the North Cross girls playing The Covenant for the VISAA state championship.

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After a handful of quick goals from the Eagles, they began to dominate the game, scoring double digit goals before North Cross even had double digit shots on net.

The Raiders ultimately fell 18-6, ending their season with a 15-2 record and state runner ups.

As for the boys, they flipped the script, jumping on Nansemond-Suffolk Academy early. The Raiders had no problem on offense, but more impressively held the Saints to a first quarter shutout and at halftime already had double digit goals.

The quick start was key to the Raiders 16-7 win, hoisting yet another trophy for the Raiders.