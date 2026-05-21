Ed Orgeron returns to LSU as a special assistant to recruiting and defense

FILE - Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Brandy Nicole, right, watch the American Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Texas in New Orleans, on Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ed Orgeron returned to LSU's football program Wednesday, seven years after he coached the Tigers to the 2019 national title.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin added the 64-year-old Orgeron to the staff as a special assistant to recruiting and defense. Orgeron worked under Kiffin at Southern California and Tennessee.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana.

"Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

Orgeron spent six seasons as LSU's head coach. He was fired after the 2021 season.

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