Glenvar girls soccer earns 8-1 win on senior night

SALEM, Va. – On the soccer pitch Wednesday night, the Glenvar girls program had no problems against district foe Radford to close out the regular season.

The Highlanders cruised to an 8-1 victory moving to a record of 16-1.

Despite a lightning delay midway through the opening half, the Highlanders were unphased when they returned to play. The team yielded goals from Gabby Barba, Adalee Harvey, Ryleigh Dickerson and Avery Steger to build a 4-0 first half lead.

Steger’s penalty kick goal was extra special for the senior who appeared in her first game since tearing her ACL and meniscus in the state semifinals in 2025.

Glenvar will return to action next week in the Region 2C postseason on a quest to make another state championship run.