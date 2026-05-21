On the pitch: Snyder’s leadership guiding Patriots

It’s been a season full of ups, downs and everything in between for the Patrick Henry Patriots.

The team has double-digit amount of wins but also a handful of ties, perhaps the most in recent history.

“The silver lining to a five-tie season is that you’re in every match and you’re doing some things good and I thought towards the end of the season also we started finding ways to score,” said Patriots head coach Chris Dowdy.

While the Patriots are scoring, they’re doing their best to limit their opponents from doing so and that’s thanks in large part to one of their most energetic players.

“I take so much pride in being a captain of a team, not necessarily myself,” said Patriots senior goalie Hudson Snyder.

Snyder has just about seen it all the past four years. He holds school records in most games played, minutes played and the most shutouts among other milestones. On any given night, you’ll find him dialed in, working for the win while also clearly loving the game.

“I pride myself on knowing my players and I know that all of them can get the job done and that’s why I’m so confident with how we’re going to be in the playoffs,” Snyder said.

“Obviously the stats speak for themselves but more than that, just kind of like the in-game leadership, whether the score is tied or we’re down or we’re up, whatever--he just knows how to manage the game, keep us in it, keep us energetic. That’s just who he is,” Dowdy said.

Snyder will continue putting his best foot forward in the future after committing to play soccer at Hampden-Sydney following graduation.

“The last four years have been nothing but fun but also hard work and it’s taught me so much--grit and honestly just pushing my own self further than I thought I could,” said Snyder.