Ronaldo ends Saudi trophy drought with 2 goals in Al-Nassr's win to clinch league title

FILE - Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, file)

RIYADH – Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title Thursday. It's the team's first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago.

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After the trophy presentations, Ronaldo posted a social media video of himself and the team with the notation: “It means so much to us.” It also included the words “Yalla Nassr,” which when translated from Arabic means “Come on, Al Nassr!” and is a popular cheer used by the team's fans.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal’s roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament.

The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.

Al-Nassr was leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as celebrations began. Visibly emotional, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was taken off to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.

It is Al-Nassr’s 11th league title and first since 2019.

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