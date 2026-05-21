Virginia baseball unphased by early deficit, take down Blue Devils

Virginia is heading to the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2017

Virginia rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Duke 6-4 on Wednesday and advance in the ACC Baseball Championship.

The Cavaliers improved to 36-20 overall and advanced to the tournament quarterfinals after overcoming an early deficit at Truist Field.

Duke, the tournament’s No. 16 seed, took an early lead before Virginia responded with a decisive sixth inning highlighted by Zach Jackson’s two-run triple.

Virginia starting pitcher Henry Zatkowski delivered a strong outing, helping the Cavaliers hold off the Blue Devils late.

With the win, Virginia advanced to face top-seeded Georgia Tech in the quarterfinal round of the single-elimination tournament.