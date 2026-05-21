Virginia Tech baseball mashes way to ACC quarterfinals

Virginia Tech powered its way into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals with a dominant win over Notre Dame on Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hokies erupted offensively early and never let up, piling up runs behind a relentless attack that overwhelmed the Fighting Irish pitching staff. Virginia Tech’s lineup delivered extra-base hits throughout the game, while its pitching staff kept Notre Dame from mounting any meaningful comeback.

The victory sends Virginia Tech into the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament, continuing the Hokies’ strong postseason push after securing a first-round bye following a key regular-season series win over Clemson.

Notre Dame entered the matchup with momentum after edging Clemson 5-4 in the opening round of the tournament. The Fighting Irish had won 11 of their previous 12 games entering postseason play and were hoping to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé with another upset.

Instead, Virginia Tech’s offense stole the spotlight. The Hokies consistently produced with runners on base and controlled the pace from the opening innings, advancing comfortably into the ACC quarterfinals.