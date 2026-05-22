Driving home the mission: 27th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids

ROANOKE, Va. – The 27th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids teed off at Roanoke Country Club this week, raising a record amount of money for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia ahead of its busy summer programming season.

More than 20 teams participated in the annual tournament, which benefits youth programs throughout Southwest Virginia. Members of the Boys & Girls Club opened the event with the ceremonial first tee as golfers took to the course for a day centered on community support and fundraising.

Organizers estimate this year’s tournament raised more than $165,000, marking the highest single-year total in the event’s 27-year history. Since the tournament began, the Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids has raised more than $2.5 million for the organization.

Delta Dental of Virginia also made its largest single-year contribution to the event, donating $50,000 to support the club’s summer programming.

Club officials said the funds are especially important as the organization prepares for increased activity during the summer months.

“Summer camp, we have almost 400 students,” said Rebekah Meadows, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. “We’re open 10 hours a day. Last summer, we served 7,000 snacks and 15,000 meals. So you can imagine, expenses are higher in the summer. So having this event as we go into the summer is crucial to ensure that we can provide any needed thing for our kids to have a great summer.”

According to the organization, the club served nearly 400 children during its 2025 summer programs while providing 15,000 meals to participating children.

Representatives from Delta Dental of Virginia said the tournament continues to be an opportunity to support both youth development and access to golf through local partnerships.

“We’re so happy to be able to give back to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia. “The First Tee organization helps these kids get involved in golf at an early age. And it’s great that we can just contribute to the community.”

The annual event has become one of the region’s longstanding charitable golf tournaments, combining community support with fundraising efforts that directly benefit children and families across Southwest Virginia.