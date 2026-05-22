Signing Day at North Cross school

ROANOKE, Va. – Student-athletes at North Cross School celebrated the next step in their athletic careers during the school’s latest signing day ceremony, with five Raiders committing to continue competing at the collegiate and junior levels.

Among the signees was Kaleb Robinson, a 6-foot-5 power forward from Christiansburg who will continue his basketball career at Randolph College. Robinson spent two seasons with the Raiders, serving as a team captain and surpassing 1,000 career points during his senior season while scoring more than 480 points this year. Before arriving at North Cross, Robinson played at Christiansburg High School and for several travel programs, including NRV Extreme and Big Shots.

Girls basketball standout Tina Chikwata, originally from Zimbabwe, signed with Roanoke College after a decorated two-year run at North Cross. The point guard earned first-team all-conference honors twice, scored 321 points and was named team MVP in both seasons with the Raiders. Chikwata also helped the girls soccer team complete a 21-0 season and capture the program’s first VISAA Division II state championship this spring.

Before moving to Virginia, Chikwata competed for Zimbabwe’s youth national basketball teams and currently captains the country’s U19 squad.

Volleyball player Milica Andelkovic will continue her career at McPherson College after helping North Cross capture the 2026 BRAC Conference championship. The Serbia native totaled 301 kills during her two years with the Raiders and earned all-conference honors twice. Andelkovic previously competed for club teams OK Mladenovac and OK Partizan before coming to the United States.

Roanoke native Ryan Thomas signed to play golf at Randolph-Macon College after transitioning full-time to the sport less than a year ago. Thomas helped North Cross win the 2026 BRAC Golf Championship and finish as VISAA Division II state runner-up this season.

A longtime multi-sport athlete at North Cross, Thomas also competed in baseball and swimming during his high school career. He credited golf’s individual nature and the opportunity to compete collegiately as major factors in his decision.

Also recognized was Tilden Ayers, who signed a junior hockey contract with the Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club. Ayers advanced through multiple elite youth hockey levels, most recently helping the Carolina Junior Hurricanes win a North Carolina state championship and finish runner-up in the Southeastern District championships.

In addition to hockey, Ayers contributed to North Cross state championship lacrosse teams in 2025 and 2026 and competed in golf earlier in his high school career.