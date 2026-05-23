Lynchburg drops game one of Super Regional, 8-2

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg baseball team dropped the opening game of its NCAA Division III Super Regional series Friday afternoon, falling to East Texas Baptist 8-2 in rainy conditions at Worthington Field.

The Hornets struck first after a scoreless opening two innings. Brandon Garcia delivered a two-out single in the third before Benton Jones followed with an RBI double to right field, giving Lynchburg a 1-0 lead.

Recommended Videos

Lynchburg starter Tyler Kaltreider kept East Texas Baptist scoreless through four innings despite early traffic on the bases. The Tigers broke through in the fifth after two singles and a Hornets error loaded the bases. Carter Nannini then cleared the bases with a three-run double to left-center field to put East Texas Baptist ahead 3-1.

The Hornets answered in the sixth inning when Jack Pokorak blasted a solo home run to center field to trim the deficit to 3-2. Sean Pokorak later doubled and Kyle Flora drew a walk, but Lynchburg was unable to capitalize further.

East Texas Baptist pulled away in the seventh inning. Jobee Boone drove in a run with a single before Brody Tewers added a two-run double to extend the Tigers’ lead to 6-2. The Tigers added two more runs in the eighth on Connor Massimini’s two-run homer.

Lynchburg finished with seven hits and drew five walks. Garcia led the Hornets with two hits and a run scored, while Jones added a double and RBI. Jack Pokorak accounted for Lynchburg’s lone home run, and Sean Pokorak also doubled.

Kaltreider struck out 12 batters over 6 2/3 innings while allowing six runs, five earned. Trent Judd, Austin Riney and Davis Watson each appeared in relief for the Hornets.

With the loss, Lynchburg trails in the best-of-three Super Regional series and will look to stay alive in Game 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Worthington Field.