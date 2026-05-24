Jacksonville State Defeats Liberty to Claim 2026 CUSA Baseball Championship

No. 1 seed Jacksonville State defeated No. 2 seed Liberty, 6-2, in the 2026 Conference USA Baseball Championship game Sunday afternoon at Mickey Dunn Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia, securing the program’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Liberty advanced to the championship after completing a suspended 7-5 semifinal victory over Missouri State earlier Saturday morning. The Flames, appearing in their first Conference USA title game, entered the matchup looking to capture the conference tournament championship in their second season as league members.

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Jacksonville State took control early and maintained the lead throughout much of the afternoon, using timely hitting and strong pitching to hold off Liberty’s offense. The Gamecocks added insurance runs late to secure the victory and claim the CUSA tournament crown.

Liberty closed the season with a 38-19 overall record after finishing second in the Conference USA regular-season standings at 21-9. The Flames reached the title game after defeating FIU and Missouri State during tournament play.

Jacksonville State, the tournament’s top seed, also won the regular-season series against Liberty in April and finished the week by capturing the Conference USA championship trophy.