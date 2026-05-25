Daniel Suarez captures emotional Coca-Cola 600 after NASCAR honors the late Kyle Busch

A pack of cars compete down the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Suarez benefitted from a crucial pit call, then caught a break from Mother Nature to win the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, capping an emotional day in which the auto racing world remembered the late Kyle Busch.

Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win the Coca-Cola 600. It was his third Cup Series win and first since 2024.

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A non-factor for most of the race, Suarez gambled and took two tires during a late pit stop, then twice beat Christopher Bell on restarts before the race was called when the sky opened up with rain.

NASCAR quickly made the decision to call the race.

The victory was especially sweet for Suarez, who previously raced for Kyle Busch Racing.

“Kyle, he was special," Saurez said as he teared up. “I was doing this for Kyle, for (his wife) Samatha, for (his children) Brexton and Lennix and for all of his family."

Bell was second, followed by Denny Hamlin.

The crown jewel race came just three days after Busch’s sudden and unexpected death sent shockwaves throughout the motorsports world and beyond. The 41-year-old Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications, according to a statement released by his family.

The two-time Cup Series champion and winner of a record 234 races across NASCAR’s three national series had become unresponsive while practicing in a Chevrolet simulator Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were released by the family.

Busch's family attended the race and NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell told them they are part of the NASCAR community and “we got you.”

NASCAR and CMS honored Busch with his No. 8 and signature on the frontstretch grass and a highway billboard near the main entrance of the track. The U.S. Army Golden Knights carried a Busch flag prior to the race and each of the 39 cars in field carried a small, black No. 8 decal.

Kyle Larson won the first stage race. Hamlin won the second stage and Bell the third.

Defending champion Ross Chastain crashed out when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clipped his car on turn 2 with 81 laps remaning in the race.

Connor Zilisch and Austin Cindric only made it 52 laps before getting caught up in a crash. Cindric got turned around and Zilisch came crashing in to the side of his No. 2 Ford, ending both drivers’ day.

Chase Elliott, a two-time winner this year, hit the outside wall and ping-ponged into the inside wall on lap 90. That car was beyond repair and he finished 37th.

“I was trying to make something happen and I stepped over the line,” Elliott said.

Replacing Busch

Austin Hill, a regular driver in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for Richard Childress Racing, took Busch's spot in the race. He drove the No. 33 car after RCR temporarily retired the No. 8 until Busch's 11-year-old son Brexton is ready to drive.

Austin Dillon, went behind the wall with damage to the front of his car with 56 laps to go, ending any hope of an emotional win for RCR.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing