Hornets’ NCAA Tournament Run Ends in Decisive Game 3

The University of Lynchburg baseball team saw its season end Sunday in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals after splitting two games with East Texas Baptist at Worthington Field.

Lynchburg won the opener 3-1 before falling 6-2 in the decisive third game of the best-of-three series.

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The Hornets finished the season 40-8-1 and capped another successful four-year stretch that included four NCAA regional titles, two Division III World Series appearances and the 2023 national championship.

In Game 2, Lynchburg rallied after East Texas Baptist scored an unearned run in the first inning. Benton Jones walked and Jack Pokorak doubled in the third before Quinn Madden delivered a two-run single to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead.

Lynchburg added an insurance run in the fifth when Brandon Garcia doubled, stole third and later scored on a throwing error.

Garcia and Pokorak each had two hits for Lynchburg, while Madden drove in two runs. Logan Tapman threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

In the deciding game, Lynchburg took a 2-0 lead behind a solo home run from Kyle Moshier in the third inning and an RBI double by Jones in the fifth.

East Texas Baptist answered in the seventh before taking control in the eighth inning with three home runs, including a game-tying solo shot from Connor Massimini and a three-run homer by Justin Flannery.

Moshier and Jones each collected two hits for Lynchburg. Nick Mattfield allowed one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision, while Colin McGuire took the loss in relief.

The Hornets also swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s major awards this season and recorded one of the best winning percentages in program history.