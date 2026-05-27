Cassese elevated to UVA men’s lax coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia elevated Kevin Cassese to head coach of its men’s lacrosse program Monday, making him the 18th head coach in school history.

UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced the promotion after Cassese spent the past three seasons as the Cavaliers’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

Recommended Videos

“Kevin Cassese is the ideal leader, person and coach to usher in the next era of Virginia men’s lacrosse,” Williams said in a statement. “He embodies the integrity and competitive excellence that have defined this championship program for many decades.”

Cassese helped lead Virginia to Championship Weekend in 2024 and guided the Cavaliers to the program’s 20th ACC championship in 2026. This season, Virginia led the nation in assists per game at 9.59 and ranked fourth nationally while leading the ACC in scoring at 23.65 points per game.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to President Scott Beardsley and Director of Athletics Carla Williams for their trust in me to become the next head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Virginia,” Cassese said in a statement. “This is a dream come true.”

Cassese said Virginia men’s lacrosse is “a brotherhood built on a rich history, unbreakable bonds, and a passionate and persistent commitment to a championship standard unlike any other in our sport.”

Since arriving in Charlottesville, Cassese has helped develop some of the top offensive players in program history, including former attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier.

Shellenberger became Virginia’s only three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and a four-time USILA First Team All-American before being selected second overall in the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League Draft. Cormier finished his collegiate career as the NCAA Division I all-time leader in goals scored and set Virginia’s single-season goals record with 65 in 2024.

Virginia marks Cassese’s third stint as a collegiate head coach. Before joining the Cavaliers, he spent 16 seasons as head coach at Lehigh University from 2008-23 and also served as interim head coach at Duke University during part of the summer of 2006.