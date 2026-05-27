Zack Leonard named Fleming football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School announced major changes to its athletic leadership Wednesday, naming Zach Quest as athletic director and Zack Leonard as the school’s new head football coach.

Principal Tracey Anderson said the hires represent the school’s commitment to strengthening its athletic culture both on and off the field.

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“William Fleming has always been a place where student athletes rise to the occasion, and these two hires are a statement about where we are headed,” Anderson said in a statement. “Zach Quest brings years of Colonel pride and a deep understanding of what our students need to thrive. Zack Leonard brings a proven ability to build culture, commitment and competitive programs. Together, they will both help us write the next chapter of Colonel athletics.”

Quest has taught math at William Fleming since 2017 and has served as the Colonels’ boys varsity soccer coach since 2020. A former collegiate soccer player at Emory & Henry College, Quest said he is eager to continue building the school’s athletic tradition.

“I’m excited to continue to grow the strong tradition of Colonel athletics,” Quest said. “My goal is to support the complete development of our student athletes — in competition, in the classroom, but also in character and accountability.”

Quest added that he looks forward to working with coaches, students, families and community partners to strengthen a culture built on “pride, consistency and opportunity.”

Leonard returns to Roanoke City Public Schools after graduating from Patrick Henry High School. He most recently served as head football coach at Blacksburg High School, where he guided the program to its first playoff appearance since 2019 and helped end a 29-game losing streak.

Under Leonard’s leadership, Blacksburg’s roster increased by 71% in his first season, and he launched a youth recreational football initiative that increased participation by 140%.

Leonard brings 15 years of coaching and teaching experience across the Roanoke and New River valleys, including stops at Christiansburg High School, Rural Retreat High School, Patrick Henry and Glenvar High School. Before taking over at Blacksburg, he served in multiple coordinator and line coaching roles at Christiansburg.

Leonard earned a degree in health and human performance from Ferrum College, where he also played collegiate football.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a Colonel,” Leonard said. “Roanoke City is home to me, and I believe deeply in this community and its people. I can’t wait to get started building on a proud tradition, developing meaningful relationships, and helping the young people of Roanoke City grow both on and off the field.”