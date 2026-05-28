Faith Christian golf success highlighted by Phillips brothers

ROANOKE, Va. – Faith Christian School celebrated a historic milestone this month as brothers Lee and Townes Phillips became the first siblings in school history to win VACA state golf championships in the same season.

The Warrior middle school golf team competed against five schools in the VACA State Golf Tournament earlier this month, with seventh-grader Lee Phillips capturing the individual state title with a score of 37. Phillips finished the season undefeated and claimed first place in every match he competed in.

Faith Christian also secured its first middle school golf state championship since 2018.

At the varsity level, the Warriors competed against eight schools in the VACA State Golf Championships later in the month. Freshman Townes Phillips won the individual state championship, while freshman Cole Hertzberg finished third overall.

Faith Christian placed second overall as a team, marking the first varsity golf state runner-up finish in school history.

Townes and Lee Phillips are the first set of brothers to both win state championships for the Faith Christian Warrior golf program.