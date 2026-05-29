Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider
Trending
Gov. Spanberger removes Rector John Rocovich from Virginia Tech Board of Visitors
Virginia Drought Update- How Much Did The Rain Help?
Empty shelves, a 61% drop in deliveries: The crisis hitting Roanoke’s St. Francis House food pantry
More families speak out over Virginia Tech remains relocation plan
Caesars Entertainment, a Las Vegas Strip icon, is sold for nearly $6 billion
Danville business recovering after having thousands of dollars of clothes stolen
Man arrested after drug investigation in Bedford County

Sports

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger, AP source says

Brian Mahoney

Associated Press

1 / 4
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson dunks during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31), guard Keon Ellis (14), and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson dunks during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger and there is no timetable for his return, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the injury.

Recommended Videos

The Knicks are set to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals next Wednesday on the road against either Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

Robinson appeared in 13 of New York’s first 16 games through the first three rounds of the playoffs, including more than 17 minutes off the bench in the Eastern Conference finals-clinching victory at Cleveland. The Knicks returned to practice at home on Thursday.

They are 12-2 in the postseason, with a victory margin of 19.4 points a game, and have won 11 in a row. That’s tied for the third-longest winning streak within one postseason.

The 28-year-old Robinson is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in the playoffs as a big man whose minutes come in a reserve role and who can fill time on the court when Karl-Anthony Towns gets into foul trouble. On the offensive end, Robinson has been the subject of fouling from opponents because of his issues at the free throw line, where he's 13 of 43 (30.2%).

ESPN first reported Robinson's broken finger.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.