Pulisic ends scoring drought, has goal and assist as Americans beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warmup

United States forward Christian Pulisic, center left, celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (14) after scoring in the first half against Senegal in an international friendly soccer match Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Christian Pulisic ended a five-month scoring drought for club and country with his first international goal since November 2024, Folarin Balogun broke a second-half tie and the United States beat Senegal 3-2 Sunday in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup match.

Pulisic set up Sergiño Dest’s opener in the seventh minute, then made it 2-0 off a Ricardo Pepi pass in the 20th. Pulisic took a touch, rounded goalkeeper Mory Diaw and slotted into an open net from a tight angle for his 33rd goal in 85 international appearances.

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The top American player, Pulisic had finished his AC Milan season scoreless in a career-high 19 club games since Dec. 28 and was without a goal eight straight U.S. matches. Pulisic ran to a corner flag, dropped to his knees and repeatedly pumped his fists.

Sadio Mané scored twice following American mistakes, extending his Senegal record with 54 international goals. He beat goalkeeper Matt Turner at the far post in the 44th off a Habib Diarra pass that followed Antonee Robinson’s giveaway, then tapped the ball into the net in the 52nd after Nicolas Jackson had lifted it over onrushing goalkeeper Chris Brady.

Brady entered among 10 U.S. changes at the start of the second half in his international debut.

Balogun, another second-half sub, had a goal disallowed for offside in the 49th, then got his ninth international goal in the 63rd after Tim Weah’s cross deflected off a foot of Moustapha Mbow.

The No. 16 U.S. plays 10th-ranked Germany on June 6, six days before the Americans open the tournament against Paraguay. No. 14 Senegal faces Saudi Arabia in a June 9 friendly and start against France on June 16.

The American starting lineup averaged 44 international appearances, the team’s highest since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended the U.S. streak of seven straight World Cup appearances, according to Opta.

Turner, the American starting goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, made just his second U.S. appearance since a 4-0 loss to Switzerland last June.

In the absence of Chris Richards, sidelined by an ankle injury, the U.S. started Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie and captain Tim Ream in a three center back formation. Gio Reyna made his first start for club or country since Dec. 19.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup