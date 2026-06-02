Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider
Trending
In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse
Firefighters, law enforcement assaulted, two arrested following vehicle fire in Giles County
‘This is the way it should look’: Hundreds honor fallen Carroll County deputy Logan Utt

Sports

Sharpshooter Milan Mimcilovic commits to Kentucky after pulling out of NBA draft

Associated Press

FILE -Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic celebrates during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Kentucky, Sunday, March 22, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky, giving coach Mark Pope one of the best players in the transfer portal.

Momcilovic announced his decision on Instagram on Monday, less than a week after pulling his name out of the NBA draft.

Recommended Videos

A 6-foot-8 forward, Momcilovic led the nation in 3-point shooting at shooting 48.7% on 7.5 attempts per game last season and was fifth nationally in 3-pointers made. He made at least five 3-pointers in a game 10 times in 2025-26, including eight in a last-second loss to Arizona in the Big 12 tournament.

Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while leading Iowa State to the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years. He shot 43% from 3 in three seasons with the Cyclones.

Momcilovic announced in April he planned to enter the transfer portal and test the NBA waters before pulling out just before the deadline last Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.