Renegade remains the favorite for the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes
Associated Press
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Jockeys walk thoroughbreds to the track for the second race of the day before the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Renegade remains the favorite for Saturday's 158th running of the Belmont Stakes with just over six hours to go before post time of the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
The Kentucky Derby runner-up trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher has been bet down to 8-5 after opening at 2-1 on the morning line. The rest of the money has spread out significantly, with Derby winner Golden Tempo, Chief Wallabee, Commandment and Emerging Market all 5-1.
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The long shots in the field of nine are Pletcher-trained Powershift at 12-1, Growth Equity at 13-1, Ottinho at 19-1 and Vitruivian Man at 20-1.