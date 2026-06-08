VHSL State Semifinals tennis: Cave Spring boys tennis falls to Maggie Walker, 5-4

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring’s bid for state championship appearance came up just short Monday as the Knights fell to Maggie Walker 5-4 in the VHSL Class 3 boys tennis state semifinals.

The loss ended another successful postseason run for Cave Spring, which entered the match as the defending Region 3D champion after capturing back-to-back regional titles.

The semifinal matchup remained in doubt until the final match was completed, but Maggie Walker ultimately secured the deciding point to advance to the state championship match, ending Cave Spring’s season with a narrow 5-4 defeat.

Final scoring included:

-Alex Tan (MW) def. Andrew Draper (CS), 6-1, 6-0

-Rishi Patel (CS) def. William Chen (MW), 6-0, 6-0

-Ahdrit Ahan (MW) def. Prateek Reddy (CS), 7-5, 3-6, (10-6)

-Peter Yanovitch (MW) def. Cole Schillinger (CS), 7-5, 6-4

-Carter Kuyper (CS) def. Ohm Patel (MW), 6-2, 7-5

-Daniel Lee (MW) def. Caleb Myers (CS), 4-6, 6-3, (10-8)

-Patel, Draper (CS) def. Tan, Yanovitch (MW), 7-5, 6-3

-Patel, Lan (MW) def. Schillinger, Kuyper (CS), 6-1, 6-3

-Reddy, Kuyper (CS) def. Chen, Fox (MW), 6-0, 6-2

Other boys team tennis action:

-Class 2: Floyd Co. def. Richlands, 5-3

Girls team tennis results:

-Class 1: George Wythe vs. Bland Co. (Tuesday)

-Class 2: Ridgeview def. Radford, 5-4

-Class 4: E.C. Glass vs. Jamestown (Tuesday)