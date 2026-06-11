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Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, his second such honor

Associated Press

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov looks on before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Montral Canadiens, April 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, the second such honor of his career after also winning the Hart in 2019.

The league announced the news Thursday prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

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Kucherov led all players with 1.71 points a game on 44 goals and 86 assists. With 130 points, he ranked second to only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who had 138.

McDavid was a close second by 10 points in voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon was third and San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini fourth.

Kucherov had 42 more points than his next-closest teammate, Jake Guentzel. He was third in Hart Trophy voting a year ago and second in 2023-24.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.