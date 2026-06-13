VHSL Spring sports state championship recap

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was a busy day across Commonwealth, as the newest VHSL state champions were crowned in soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Find list of results below.

Baseball:

-Class 2: Lebanon def. Patrick Co., 5-2

Softball:

-Class 1: William Campbell def. Buffalo Gap, 10-4

-Class 2: King William def. Appomattox Co., 14-4 (6 inn.)

Boys Soccer:

Galax boys soccer had rolled all the way through the Class 1 playoffs up until Saturday’s championship game against Northampton. Northampton scored just nine minutes into play and added three more goals by the end of the first half to take down the Maroon Tide 6-0.

In Class 2, Glenvar boys soccer battled Clarke County. Clarke County got on the board first thanks to a Highlanders own goal, but Glenvar bounced back rapidly to tie the game in the first half. In the second, Glenvar scored three goals to pull away and secure their fourth consecutive Class 2 championship.

“It’s hard to lose a group,” said Levi King, a junior midfielder. “[We lost] about 10 or more people last year. It was a different team, we had to step up in certain positions, but with the seniors this year, the six that we have, they helped us step up a lot and we knew what to do.”

Class 3’s championship was a tight one, but ultimately it was Christiansburg who came out on top of Brentsville District in an exciting match. The Blue Demons secured their championship by a score of 4-2.

Blacksburg boys soccer completed an unbeaten season, capped off by a Class 4 victory over Charlottesville 4-1. It’s the second time Blacksburg took down Charlottesville in a championship game this season, the first coming in the region championship game.

Girls Soccer:

An incredibly dramatic game in Class 2 between Nelson County and Glenvar came all the way down to the final penalty kick of the game, and it was sophomore Piper Kelly who stopped Glenvar’s attempt at tying the PK’s to grant Nelson County the Class 2 championship, capping off an unbeaten season.

“I didn’t know we won. I saw them running over, that’s when I realized. We all started crying and we all jumped on each other. I was so happy,” said Kelly.

Class 3’s championship came down to a penalty kick situation as well, and it was Cave Spring taking down Western Albemarle to complete an unbeaten season as champions.

Boys Soccer:

-Class 1: Northampton def. Galax, 6-0

-Class 2: Glenvar def. Clarke Co., 4-1

-Class 3: Christiansburg def. Brentsville District, 4-2

-Class 4: Blacksburg def. Charlottesville, 4-1

Girls Soccer:

-Class 2: Nelson Co. def. Glenvar, 0-0 (3-2 PK’s)

-Class 3: Cave Spring def. Western Albemarle, 0-0

Boys Lacrosse:

-Class 4: E.C. Glass def. Salem, 10-8