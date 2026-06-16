Fielder tabbed as Bassett’s next head football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Bassett High School has turned to a familiar name in Southside Virginia football, naming Joe Fielder as its new head football coach, school officials announced.

Fielder arrives in Bassett after serving as head coach at Martinsville High School, where he took over the Bulldogs program in 2023. Before his time in Martinsville, Fielder spent one season as head coach at Chatham High School and previously served 14 seasons as defensive coordinator at Magna Vista High School.

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During his coaching career, Fielder has built a reputation for developing players and establishing strong defensive programs. While at Magna Vista, he helped guide the Warriors to two VHSL state championships and multiple district titles, while coaching several award-winning defensive players.

Fielder inherits a Bassett program looking to build momentum in a competitive Piedmont District, after a successful stint under Brandon Johnson.

A Ferrum College graduate, Fielder began his coaching career as a student assistant with the Panthers before moving into the high school ranks. Throughout his tenure as a head coach, he has emphasized player development, discipline and building relationships that extend beyond football.