Virginia Tech Football transitioning from teammates to family

Just over 11 weeks until Virginia Tech football kicks off their highly anticipated 2026-2027 campaign, beginning the James Franklin era.

Hokies fans haven’t seen the team in action since mid-April when they hosted their annual spring game, but the biggest focus then was how the team - full of transfers and an entirely new coaching staff - would mesh. Through weeks of offseason training and team bonding the Hokies are starting to gel together not just as a team, but a family.

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“During the winter, even in the spring and then during the summer, we have a lot of team building activities, whether it just be with your position group or whether it be with the whole team,” said Vic Hall, Defensive Recruiting Coordinator. “It forces guys to get to know guys that they probably wouldn’t have known if this wasn’t structured this way. That just builds the bond with the team. I mean, very quickly within one or two months, you can get around a team and you can tell these guys are really gelling.”

The Hokies have exactly 81 days to form an even stronger connection before they take the field on September 5th against in state foe, VMI.