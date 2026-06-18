STATE HONORS | Nelson Co. sweeps Class 2 girls soccer honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2026 Class 2 All-State Girls Soccer Team, with Nelson County senior Clara Moldenhauer being named Player of the Year and Governors head coach Bryan Ferren earning Coach of the Year honors.

Moldenhauer helped lead Nelson County to its first state championship in program history, finishing the season with 23 goals and 25 assists. The senior center attacking midfielder played a pivotal role throughout the Governors’ unbeaten campaign, including scoring two goals in a 3-0 state semifinal victory over Clarke County, which was seeking its fourth consecutive trip to the state championship game.

A versatile player capable of playing multiple positions, Moldenhauer was often tasked with defending opponents’ top attacking threats while also serving as the focal point of Nelson County’s offense. She concluded her high school career with 78 goals and 61 assists and earned Dogwood District and Region 2C Player of the Year honors. Moldenhauer will continue her soccer career at Western Colorado University, where she is expected to play as a winger.

Ferren guided Nelson County to a perfect 23-0 record and the Class 2 state championship. The Governors captured the title by playing defending champion Glenvar to a scoreless draw before securing a 3-2 victory in penalty kicks.

During eight years with the program across seven played seasons, with one season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferren transformed Nelson County into a district and regional contender. Over the past four seasons, the Governors compiled a 57-17-2 record, winning Dogwood District championships in 2024 and 2026, the Region 2C title in 2026 and the school’s first VHSL girls soccer state championship.

Ferren owns an overall coaching record of 72-41-7 and has been recognized twice as Dogwood District Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2026. He also earned Region 2C Coach of the Year honors in 2026.

State champion Nelson County placed a Class 2-best four players on the all-state team, led by Player of the Year Clara Moldenhauer and first-team defender Mary Joe Allen. For state runner-up Glenvar, freshman forward Gabby Barba, junior midfielder Sawyer Wilson, sophomore defender Ryan Jones and junior goalkeeper Maddie Frackelton earned first-team honors, while junior midfielder Annie George was selected to the second team. Chatham also was represented on the first team by sophomore forward Leighton Johnston.