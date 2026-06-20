Patrick Henry alum Jada Cook hosts 2nd Annual Complete Player Camp

There’s nothing like giving back to the community that helped shape you, and that sentiment rang true for Jada Cook on Saturday morning.

Cook returned home to host her Complete Player Camp in Roanoke for the second consecutive year. The former Patrick Henry standout spent the session helping young athletes improve their dribbling, passing and shooting skills through a variety of drills and games, including knockout and dribble tag.

Cook recently completed her season at Murray State, where she logged 584 minutes of playing time. She has since announced her transfer to Stony Brook and will continue her collegiate career there next season.

For now, however, Cook is focused on giving back to the community that supported her journey.

“It’s always nice. It feels great to give back to kids and our community,” Cook said. “To be somebody’s role model has always been a dream of mine. Any chance or opportunity I get, I’m always going to give back. Just knowing that I came from this, and since it was given to me, I always want to do the same in return.

“These age groups we have today, it’s truly great,” she added. “My message to them is that if you’re passionate about something, you’ve got to put in the work no matter what to be successful. It’s really up to you, how hard you push yourself and how badly you want it.”