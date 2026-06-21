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Sports

A big moment for a tiny island nation: Cape Verde gets 1st World Cup goal

Alanis Thames

Associated Press

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Cape Verde's Kevin Pina, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cape Verde's Kevin Pina, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Cape Verde's Kevin Pina, second right, scores his team's first goalduring the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cape Verde's Kevin Pina, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Cape Verde's magical start to its first World Cup isn't over.

The tiny island nation that stunned tournament favorite Spain in last week's opener took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay early in their match on Kevin Pina's free kick. It was Cape Verde's first-ever goal in the World Cup.

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After Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur was given a yellow card, Pina blasted a shot past diving goalie Fernando Muslera in the 21st minute, sending the Cape Verde fans in an excited frenzy as his teammates hopped on him in celebration.

That came one week after Cape Verde held Spain's superstars scoreless in a 0-0 draw in their opener in Atlanta behind a stellar performance from goalie Vozinha, who quickly became one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

After celebrating his squads historic performance in their World Cup debut without his mom in attendance, the goalie's mom was in attendance on Sunday.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.