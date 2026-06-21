Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon after accepting a wild card invitation
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Serena Williams of the U.S. tosses the ball in the air to serve as she and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova play during their round of 16 doubles match against New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Mexico's Giuliana Olmo during the WTA 500 Berlin Open tennis tournament at Steffi Graf Stadium, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
LONDON – Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon after accepting a wild card invitation, the All England Club announced Sunday.
“This is not a drill,” Wimbledon said on its social media accounts.
Serena’s last singles match was a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open. At the time, she said she didn’t want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis.
Serena has won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, including seven at Wimbledon. She’s also won 14 Grand Slams in doubles, all with Venus, and six of them at Wimbledon.