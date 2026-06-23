Fleming’s Wilson retires from coaching

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than two decades of coaching, Richard Wilson has announced his retirement from coaching. In a statement released through the William Fleming Girls Basketball social media page, Wilson posted a letter full of gratitude and thanks to his family and the community at large.

“While this decision is not easy, it is time for me to step aside and allow the next generation of leaders and coaches the opportunity to continue growing and building the program,” Wilson said.

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A 1997 William Fleming graduate, Wilson maintained the Lady Colonels’ presence as a perennial contender the past 8 seasons. The program made multiple state tournament appearances including a Class 5 state runner-up finish in the 2024-2025 season.

Throughout his tenure, he became one of the most respected coaches in the Roanoke Valley, known for his commitment to player development, academic achievement and community involvement.

His contributions to William Fleming athletics extend beyond the sidelines. In 2023, Wilson was inducted into the William Fleming Athletic Hall of Fame as a student-athlete, recognizing his accomplishments during his playing days and his lasting impact on the school’s athletic tradition.

Wilson will not be a stranger to the William Fleming community as he steps into role of student support specialist and the assistant athletics director.